Schallenberg in NYC and in Washington, D.C.
Published: 12 hours ago; 09:14 · (Vindobona)
During his three-day visit to the USA, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others. The participation at the National Prayer Breakfast is also on the agenda.
Schallenberg's visit to the UN headquarters is intended to signal Austria's support for the UN and for multilateralism.
According to the appointment calendar of the UN Secretary-General, Schallenberg will be met by Guterres at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).
According to the Foreign Ministry, the visit is intended to signal Austria's support for the UN and for multilateralism, a goal that Schallenberg first emphasized in the Bierlein cabinet and now under Chancellor Kurz.
