Schallenberg in NYC and in Washington, D.C.

Schallenberg's visit to the UN headquarters is intended to signal Austria's support for the UN and for multilateralism. / Picture: © United Nations

According to the appointment calendar of the UN Secretary-General, Schallenberg will be met by Guterres at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

According to the Foreign Ministry, the visit is intended to signal Austria's support for the UN and for multilateralism, a goal that Schallenberg first emphasized in the Bierlein cabinet and now under Chancellor Kurz.

Other…