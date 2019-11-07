Martin Weiss Accredited as New Austrian Ambassador in the United States
The newly appointed Austrian Ambassador Martin Weiss presented the copies of his credentials to U.S. Chief of Protocol Cam Henderson.
The US State Department Chief of Protocol accepted copies of credentials from Austria's appointed Ambassador, Martin Weiss.
The former Ambassador in Tel Aviv and Speaker of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, hereby became the new Austrian Ambassador in Washington D.C..
Accordingg to the Foreign Policy Magazine "Some Democrats in Washington are accusing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of deliberately sidestepping diplomatic custom by appointing a new chief of protocol for the State Department without going through the process of a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation. Pompeo named Cam Henderson to the chief of protocol position last month." However, "according to the law, the secretary of state is allowed to bypass the formal nomination and confirmation process when appointing a chief of protocol."
In a farewell message delivered, the outgoing Ambassador Wolfgang Waldner said, "Serving as Austrian Ambassador to this fascinating country has been deeply enriching both professionally and on a personal level. Having spent almost nineteen years of my diplomatic career in America, this posting was a fitting culmination of my deep affinity for the United States, and I am thankful for the opportunity to make a contribution to the Austrian-American friendship."
"Returning to Vienna, I leave this friendship in the caring hands of both my colleagues at the Austrian Embassy and my successor and good friend, Ambassador Martin Weiss, to whom I wish the very best and every success."
The Ambassador (Head of Mission) shall be assisted in his work by the following persons:
Deputy Head of Mission / First Distributor Envoy
Mag. Günther Salzmann
Political Department Envoy
Mag. Günther Salzmann
Economic Policy Department Counsellor of the Embassy
Alexander Ehrlich-Adam
Austrian Press and Information Service Counsellor
Mag. Johannes Dopsch
Austrian Cultural Forum Washington Director
Envoy Mag. Eva Schöfer
Consular Section Consul General
Sigrid Kodym-Herzberg
Administrative Department Counsellor
Michaela Ebner
Office of Science and Technology Austria (OSTA)
Mag. Simone Pötscher
Office of the Military Attaché
Major General MMag. Jürgen Ortner
Office of the Financial Attaché
Attaché Mag. Paul Rzepa-Stark
Office of the Liaison Officer of the Federal Ministry of the Interior
Attachée Dr. Michaela Kardeis
According to the Austrian Embassy in Washington D.C., former Austrian Ambassadors to the U.S., starting with the Second Republic of Austria, were the following:
Nov. 26, 1946 Legation reopend
Nov. 26, 1946 Dr. Ludwig Kleinwaechter (Minister, 1951: Ambassador)
Dec. 19, 1951 LEGATION RAISED TO EMBASSY
Feb. 5, 1952 Dr. Max Loewenthal, Ambassador
March 3, 1954 Dr. Karl Gruber, Ambassador
April 9, 1958 Dr. Wilfried Platzer, Ambassador
Oct. 12, 1965 Dr. Ernst Lemberger, Ambassador
June 18, 1969 Dr. Karl Gruber, Ambassador
Sept. 1, 1972 Dr. Arno Halusa, Ambassador
March 2, 1977 Karl Herbert Schober, Ambassador
January 8, 1982 Dr. Thomas Klestil, Ambassador
Nov. 30, 1987 Dr. Friedrich Hoess, Ambassador
Feb. 4, 1993 Dr. Helmut Tuerk, Ambassador
April 19, 1999 Dr. Peter Moser, Ambassador
Oct. 22, 2003 Dr. Eva Nowotny, Ambassador
May 26, 2009 Dr. Christian Prosl, Ambassador
December 2, 2011 Dr. Hans Peter Manz, Ambassador
January 11, 2016 Dr. Wolfgang Waldner, Ambassador
