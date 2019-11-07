Martin Weiss Accredited as New Austrian Ambassador in the United States

The US State Department Chief of Protocol accepted copies of credentials from Austria's Appointed Ambassador, Martin Weiss. / Picture: © U.S. Department of State

The US State Department Chief of Protocol accepted copies of credentials from Austria's appointed Ambassador, Martin Weiss.

The former Ambassador in Tel Aviv and Speaker of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, hereby became the new Austrian Ambassador in Washington D.C..

Accordingg to the Foreign Policy Magazine "Some Democrats in Washington are accusing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of deliberately sidestepping diplomatic custom by appointing a new chief of protocol for the State Department without going through the process of a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation. Pompeo named Cam Henderson to the chief of protocol position last month." However, "according to the law, the secretary of state is allowed to bypass the formal nomination and confirmation process when appointing a chief of protocol."

In a farewell message delivered, the outgoing Ambassador Wolfgang Waldner said, "Serving as Austrian Ambassador to this fascinating country has been deeply enriching both professionally and on a personal level. Having spent almost nineteen years of my diplomatic career in America, this posting was a fitting culmination of my deep affinity for the United States, and I am thankful for the opportunity to make a contribution to the Austrian-American friendship."

"Returning to Vienna, I leave this friendship in the caring hands of both my colleagues at the Austrian Embassy and my successor and good friend, Ambassador Martin Weiss, to whom I wish the very best and every success."

The Ambassador (Head of Mission) shall be assisted in his work by the following persons:

Deputy Head of Mission / First Distributor Envoy

Mag. Günther Salzmann

Political Department Envoy

Mag. Günther Salzmann

Economic Policy Department Counsellor of the Embassy

Alexander Ehrlich-Adam

Austrian Press and Information Service Counsellor

Mag. Johannes Dopsch

Austrian Cultural Forum Washington Director

Envoy Mag. Eva Schöfer

Consular Section Consul General

Sigrid Kodym-Herzberg

Administrative Department Counsellor

Michaela Ebner

Office of Science and Technology Austria (OSTA)

Mag. Simone Pötscher

Office of the Military Attaché

Major General MMag. Jürgen Ortner

Office of the Financial Attaché

Attaché Mag. Paul Rzepa-Stark

Office of the Liaison Officer of the Federal Ministry of the Interior

Attachée Dr. Michaela Kardeis

According to the Austrian Embassy in Washington D.C., former Austrian Ambassadors to the U.S., starting with the Second Republic of Austria, were the following:

Nov. 26, 1946 Legation reopend

Nov. 26, 1946 Dr. Ludwig Kleinwaechter (Minister, 1951: Ambassador)

Dec. 19, 1951 LEGATION RAISED TO EMBASSY

Feb. 5, 1952 Dr. Max Loewenthal, Ambassador

March 3, 1954 Dr. Karl Gruber, Ambassador

April 9, 1958 Dr. Wilfried Platzer, Ambassador

Oct. 12, 1965 Dr. Ernst Lemberger, Ambassador

June 18, 1969 Dr. Karl Gruber, Ambassador

Sept. 1, 1972 Dr. Arno Halusa, Ambassador

March 2, 1977 Karl Herbert Schober, Ambassador

January 8, 1982 Dr. Thomas Klestil, Ambassador

Nov. 30, 1987 Dr. Friedrich Hoess, Ambassador

Feb. 4, 1993 Dr. Helmut Tuerk, Ambassador

April 19, 1999 Dr. Peter Moser, Ambassador

Oct. 22, 2003 Dr. Eva Nowotny, Ambassador

May 26, 2009 Dr. Christian Prosl, Ambassador

December 2, 2011 Dr. Hans Peter Manz, Ambassador

January 11, 2016 Dr. Wolfgang Waldner, Ambassador

Learn more about the newly appointed Austrian Ambassador to the United States.