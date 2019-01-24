Current Austrian Ambassador to Israel to Become Top Diplomat in the United States

Current Austrian Ambassador to Israel, Martin Weiss, to Become Top Diplomat in the United States. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud Ashraf

Martin Weiss will take over from Wolfgang Waldner. His post in Israel will be filled by Ambassador Hannah Liko. This was announced by the Federal Government in the Council of Ministers.

Ambassador Weiss has extensive experience in the USA.

His US positions included the following positions. In between he was in Vienna again and again:

As early as 1991, he was…