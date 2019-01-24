Sponsored
Article Tools

Current Austrian Ambassador to Israel to Become Top Diplomat in the United States

Published: Yesterday; 20:40 · (Vindobona)

Ambassador Martin Weiss, the current Ambassador in Tel Aviv and former Speaker of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, will become the new Austrian Ambassador in Washington D.C., USA.

Current Austrian Ambassador to Israel, Martin Weiss, to Become Top Diplomat in the United States. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud Ashraf

Martin Weiss will take over from Wolfgang Waldner. His post in Israel will be filled by Ambassador Hannah Liko. This was announced by the Federal Government in the Council of Ministers.

Ambassador Weiss has extensive experience in the USA.

His US positions included the following positions. In between he was in Vienna again and again:

As early as 1991, he was…

This article includes a total of 646 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
United Nations - Dr. Alexander Marschik Appointed New Austrian Ambassador to the UN Headquarters in NYC (Yesterday )
Austrian Ambassador to the United States Wolfgang Waldner Presented his Credentials to President Obama (February 12, 2016)
Read More
Israel, USA, Martin Weiss, Wolfgang Waldner, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Washington DC, Embassy of Austria in Washington DC, Hannah Liko
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Austria Appoints 15 New Ambassadors to Austrian Embassies Worldwide
See latest Vindobona Newsletter