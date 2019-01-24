Article Tools

United Nations - Dr. Alexander Marschik Appointed New Austrian Ambassador to the UN Headquarters in NYC

Published: Yesterday; 20:13 · (Vindobona)

In the context of an extensive replacement of ambassadors in the Foreign Ministry, Dr. Alexander Marschik was entrusted with the direction of the Austrian Mission to the United Nations in New York City. As a diplomat with 4 years of professional experience in New York, it is a return to familiar parquet.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Alexander Marschik Appointed New Austrian Ambassador to the United Nations in NYC / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The lawyer and expert on international law, Ambassador Dr. Marschik, was previously Political Director of the Foreign Ministry and Section Head in Section II (Bilateral Affairs) in the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs.

In this position he coordinates the work of the political departments in the Foreign Ministry and advises the Foreign Minister on…

