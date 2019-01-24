Austria Appoints 15 New Ambassadors to Austrian Embassies Worldwide

Embassy of Austria in Washington, D.C., USA / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ajimoody [CC BY-SA 3.0]

The appointments were obviously preceded by a difficult decision between the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry for EU Arts Culture and Media under Gernot Blümel.

This involved several particularly interesting representations of Austria abroad, including the appointment of a new ambassador to the USA and to the United Nations.

At the request of Karin Kneissl and Gernot Blümel, the replacement of several Austrian representations has been decided at a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

It was proposed to entrust the following diplomats with Ambassador positions abroad:

Ambassador Johannes Wimmer at head of the Austrian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey,

Ambassador Hermine Poppelle at head of the Austrian Embassy in Athens, Greece,

Ambassador Georg Stillfried at head of the Austrian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, in charge for Sudan,

Ambassador Lukas Strohmayer at head of the Austrian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, also in charge for New Zealand and other small Pacific States,

Ambassador Gerlinde Paschinger in Dakar, Senegal, in charge for Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali and Sierra Leone,

Ambassador Gernot Pfandler at head of the Austrian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine,

Ambassador Melitta Schubert at head of the Austrian Embassy in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg,

Ambassador Christoph Weidinger at head of the Austrian Embassy in Pristina, Kosovo,

Ambassador Georg Woutsas at head of the Austrian Embassy in Skopje, Macedonia,

Ambassador Julius Lauritsch at head of the Austrian Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia,

Ambassador Hannah Liko at head of the Austrian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel,

Ambassador Christoph Meyenburg at head of the Austrian Embassy in Tripoli, Libya,

Ambassador Alexander Marschik at head of the Austrian Mission at the United Nations, NYC,

Ambassador Martin Weiss at head of the Austrian Embassy in Washington D.C., USA,

Ambassador Markus Wuketich at head of the Austrian Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia.