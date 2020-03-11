Austria Appoints 24 New Ambassadors to Austrian Embassies Worldwide
Today the Council of Ministers of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs decided to fill several Austrian diplomatic senior positions abroad.
Today the Council of Ministers of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs decided to fill several Austrian diplomatic senior positions abroad.
At the request of Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, it was passed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on 11 March 2020 that several Austrian representative authorities be replaced.
The appointment of the senior positions mentioned below will be made after the necessary agrément has been obtained from the receiving state and after the Austrian Federal President has issued the letter of accreditation.
It was proposed that the following persons be entrusted with leadership functions abroad:
Thomas SCHLESINGER, MSc., Head of the Austrian Embassy Abuja,
Envoy Dr. René AMRY, Head of the Austrian Embassy Beirut,
Envoy Dr. Gerhard DOUJAK, Head of the Austrian Embassy Bogotá,
Ambassador Dr. Alexander GRUBMAYR, LL.M., Head of the Austrian Embassy Budapest,
Ambassador Mag.a Stella AVALLONE, Head of the Austrian Embassy Chisinau,
Ambassador Mag.a Astrid HARZ, Head of the Austrian Embassy The Hague,
Ambassador Mag.a Karin FICHTINGER-GROHE, Head of the Austrian Embassy Doha,
Envoy Mag. Dr. Thomas NADER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Dublin,
Ambassador Dr. Johannes PETERLIK, Head of the Austrian Embassy Jakarta,
Ambassador Marian WRBA, Head of the Austrian Embassy Kuwait,
Ambassador Mag.a Elisabeth ELLISON-KRAMER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Ljubljana,
Envoy Dr.in Elisabeth KEHRER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Mexico,
Ambassador Dr. Willy KEMPEL, Head of the Austrian Embassy Nur-Sultan,
Ambassador Mag.a Sylvia MEIER-KAJBIC, Head of the Austrian Embassy Ottawa,
Ambassador Dr.in Bettina KIRNBAUER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Prague,
Ambassador Jan KICKERT, Head of the Austrian Embassy in Rome,
Ambassador Stephan VAVRIK, Head of the Austrian Embassy Santiago de Chile,
Ambassador Dr. Wolfgang ANGERHOLZER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Seoul,
Peter GUSCHELBAUER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Singapore,
Envoy MMag. Dr. Thomas MÜHLMANN, Head of the Austrian Embassy Tbilisi,
Legation Councillor Dr. Christian STEINER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Tirana,
Ambassador Dr.in Elisabeth BERTAGNOLI, Head of the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo,
Envoy Mag.a Ulla KRAUSS-NUSSBAUMER, Head of the Austrian Embassy Tunis,
Envoy Dr. Waltraud DENNHARDT-HERZOG, Head of the Austrian Cultural Forum London.