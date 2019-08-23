Austria ist Überall: Austria's Exporters in the United States

Asked about his expectations for the near future, the Austrian Trade Commissioner in NYC, Mr. Michael Friedl, expressed a positive opinion despite the high trade balance surplus. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In an interview with the AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT magazine of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, the Austrian trade commissioner in New York City, Michael Friedl, spoke about the successful business of Austrian companies in the US market.

Asked about his expectations for the near future, Mr. Michael Friedl expressed a positive opinion despite the high trade balance surplus.

The quality of Austrian products and the presence of about 700 Austrian subsidiaries, which employ almost 40,000 Americans, he considers to be a "very good indicator" against unexpected economic policy measures.

Mr. Friedl refers to a survey conducted among Austrian subsidiaries in the United States, according to which in the following 12 months

52 percent of the companies assume that the situation will remain the same,

24 percent even expect an improvement and

24 percent expect the situation to deteriorate.

He sums up the expected deterioration in such a way that "sooner or later, after the longest economic upswing in US history, a certain hangover mood is likely to be felt by some companies".

When asked about the dangers posed by Trump's impulsive approach, the trade commissioner confirmed that the economic stability and predictability of economic decisions had diminished somewhat, but that Austrian companies were prepared for it.

He even sees an advantage in the fact that Austrian companies now plan their US entry better and also make more resources available.

Furthermore, not only the big decisions in Washington DC (NAFTA, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), tariffs on steel, aluminium, cars and car parts, possible EU tariffs because of Airbus - Boeing conflict) are relevant, but above all the location relations in the individual states and cities, which exercise sovereignty over tax policy, settlement subsidies and environmental and labour market policy.

Asked about the opportunities for Austrian companies that do not belong to the already established Austrian big players, Michael Friedl names the well-known advantage of the USA to be a hotspot of the innovation and technology industry and to offer access to financially strong and risk-taking investors.

When asked about the risk posed by the high and continuing rise in private debt, the trade commissioner confirmed that, on the one hand, credit-financed consumption, high health expenditure and student loans are responsible for a high level of private bankruptcies and could lead to economic problems in the medium term, but on the other hand he reassured that this should not jeopardize the existence of a national economy worth USD 20 trillion.

