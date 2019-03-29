Sponsored
Austria's Most Important Trading Partners - Ranking of the Top-20
Published: 5 minutes ago; 08:08 · (Vindobona)
Although the United States is only the second largest Austrian export partner after Germany, in 2018 exports exceeded the ten billion euro mark for the first time, growing by +9.7%. Imports, on the other hand, were only about half as high. Of the top 20 import partners, all, with the exception of Switzerland, showed a positive development. Imports from Russia, the UK, Slovakia, Poland and Slovenia recorded double-digit growth.
Major trading partners: Germany and the United States
According to Statistics Austria's latest trade data, Germany was by far Austria's most important partner country also in 2018 (import share: 35.8%, export share: 30.2%).
However, the development of both transport directions was below the global average: imports +2.3% to 55.67 billion euros, exports…
