Foreign Trade: Imports and Exports Pass the 150 Billion Euro Mark for the First Time

Foreign trade data 2018: Imports and exports exceed 150 billion euro mark for the first time. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NOAA [Public Domain]

According to the final results of Statistics Austria, the total value of imports of goods in 2018 was nominally 5.8% higher than in the previous year at 156.06 billion euros, while exports of goods rose by 5.7% to 150.1 billion euros.

The trade balance deficit amounted to 5.99 billion euros, after 5.60 billion euros in 2017. Adjusted for working days, imports increased by 5.7% and exports by 5.5%.

The 100 billion euro mark of export and import values was exceeded for the first time in 2006.

Since 2011, imports have been around 130 billion euros and above; this was the case for exports for the first time in 2015. In 2018, the 150 billion euro mark was exceeded in both trade directions.

In 2018, Austria imported goods worth 110.32 billion euros (+5.5%) from the member states of the European Union. The value of goods exported to these countries also increased compared to 2017 (+5.9%) and amounted to 104.94 billion euros. The trade deficit with the European Union decreased slightly from 5.48 billion euros in 2017 to 5.38 billion euros. Around 70% of Austria's foreign trade (intra-EU imports: 70.7%, intra-EU exports: 69.9%) was with the EU Member States.

Foreign trade with third countries grew compared to the previous year: extra-EU imports by 6.4% to 45.74 billion euro and extra-EU exports by 5.3% to 45.13 billion euro. This resulted in a trade balance liability with third countries of 0.61 billion euro. Whereas in 2008 around a quarter of Austrian imports and exports were made with third countries, this figure was already 30% in 2018.

Machinery and vehicles are the most important product groups in foreign trade

More than 85% of Austrian exports in 2018 were in the four largest product groups in terms of value: Machinery and vehicles (+6.2% to 60.24 billion euro), manufactured goods (+6.5% to 32.92 billion euro), chemical products (+0.3% to 19.90 billion euro) and other manufactured goods (+7.2% to 16.97 billion euro). The traditionally most important product group in Austrian foreign trade in 2018 was also machinery and vehicles with an import share of 35.1% and an export share of 40.1%. The increase in exports of this product group was mainly due to road vehicles (+15.8%), metalworking machinery (+13.5%) and machinery (+10.4%). The second most important product group on the export side - processed goods - rose by 6.5% to 32.92 billion euros and showed the second largest absolute increase in exports after machinery and vehicles with an increase of 2.00 billion euros.

Austria's foreign trade closely intertwined with neighbouring countries

Seven of the eight countries bordering Austria (Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia) were among the top twenty partner countries in terms of both imports and exports, accounting for 57.5% of imports and 53.0% of exports respectively.

Not surprisingly, Germany again led the ranking of Austria's most important partner countries in 2018 (import share: 35.8%, export share: 30.1%). The machinery and vehicles product group secured first place both for Austrian imports from Germany (-0.8% to 21.67 billion euros) and for exports to Germany (+1.1% to 18.43 billion euros).

In 2018, Italy ranked second on the import side (+9.5% to 9.96 billion euros) and third on the export side (+7.2% to 9.76 billion euros) of Austria's most important foreign trade partners. The growth in imports and exports with Italy was thus above the global average. Half of Austria's exports to Italy in 2018 were processed goods (+1.8% to 2.65 billion euros) and machinery and vehicles (+21.4% to 2.25 billion euros).

In the ranking of the top 20 partner countries, Germany and Italy were followed on the import side by the neighbouring countries Switzerland (rank 4), Czech Republic (rank 5), Hungary (rank 10), Slovakia (rank 11) and Slovenia (rank 16).

On the export side, they were Switzerland (rank 4), the Czech Republic (rank 6), Hungary (rank 7), Slovakia (rank 11) and Slovenia (rank 12). Liechtenstein ranked 40th in imports (0.40 billion euro) and 39th in exports (0.44 billion euro) in 2018.

EU Presidency Finland among the top 35 countries

Finland, which took over the EU Presidency in the second half of 2019, was one of Austria's 35 most important partner countries in 2018. The share of imports was 0.3% (rank 35), Finland ranked 31st on the export side (share: 0.4%). Compared to the previous year, imports increased by 11.7% to 0.54 billion euro in 2018 - exports to Finland also increased (+12.6% to 0.66 billion euro).

Most important countries in Austrian foreign trade

More than half of Austria's foreign trade in 2018 was distributed among only five partner countries, including the third countries Switzerland, the United States and China.

Austria's 20 central trading partners accounted for 86.4% of imports and 84.0% of exports - a total of 14 EU countries and six third countries were represented in this ranking.

In 2018, this top 20 list was not congruent with that of 2017 in terms of imports and exports, as there were some shifts in rank.

The Republic of Korea made the leap into the ranking (2017: 22nd place) and pushed Turkey to 21st place.

17 of the 20 most important export partner countries had machinery and vehicles with export shares of between 67.5% (Republic of Korea) and 32.7% (Poland) at the top.

On the import side, the picture was similar, with chemical products (Switzerland, the United States, Belgium) and fuels and energy (the Russian Federation) also taking first place alongside the machinery and vehicles product group.