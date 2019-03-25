Article Tools

Kurz in the Emirates and in Kuwait - A Lipizzaner Stallion for the Monarch

Published: March 25, 2019; 18:42 · (Vindobona)

Chancellor Kurz visited the UAE United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait with an extensive business delegation. Main purpose were deals in in the fields of energy, sustainability, infrastructure, transport and health. Also on the trip were 25 Lipizzan stallions of the Spanish Riding School including riders, which were on a tour in the Emirates. Kurz presented the Crown Prince of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with a Lipizzan stallion as a gift from the Republic of Austria.

Kuwait: Political contacts as door openers for Austrian industries / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Visit to the UAE United Arab Emirates

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised the United Arab Emirates as the "most important partner in the region".

"The aim of our planned strategic partnership agreement is to intensify bilateral cooperation with the Gulf State in the fields of energy, sustainability, infrastructure, transport and health," said the…

