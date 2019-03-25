Kurz in the Emirates and in Kuwait - A Lipizzaner Stallion for the Monarch

Kuwait: Political contacts as door openers for Austrian industries / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Visit to the UAE United Arab Emirates

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised the United Arab Emirates as the "most important partner in the region".

"The aim of our planned strategic partnership agreement is to intensify bilateral cooperation with the Gulf State in the fields of energy, sustainability, infrastructure, transport and health," said the…