Emir of Qatar Struggling for Survival Visited Vienna

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets Alexander Van der Bellen and Karin Kneissl / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

The Emir of Qatar, educated like his father at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, has three wives and 10 children, and lives in several luxurious palaces in Doha, the futuristic capital of the State of Qatar.

He was received with military honours by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

A political crisis has been smouldering in the Gulf region since…