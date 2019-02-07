OMV Doubles Net Profit and Achieves 2018 Most Profitable Result in Company History

OMV: Consolidated sales in 2018 increased by 13% to EUR 22,930 mn. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DanielZanetti [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

The listed oil and gas group OMV more than doubled its profit for the period to 1.99 billion euros in 2018.

Earnings per share rose from 1.33 to 4.40 euros.

The dividend is to be raised from 1.50 euros to 1.75 euros.

Annual sales rose by 13 percent to Euro 22.930 billion, the CCS (Current Cost of Supplies) operating result before special effects by 23 percent to Euro 3.646 billion.

Profit before taxes improved by 122 percent to EUR 3.298 billion.

Net income for the period attributable to shareholders amounted to EUR 1.438 billion.

Free cash flow after dividends fell by three quarters to EUR 263 million, while organic free cash flow (less investments and acquisitions) after dividends increased by 44 percent to EUR 1.715 billion.

January to December 2018 compared to January to December 2017

Consolidated sales increased by 13% to EUR 22,930 mn.

Higher oil, gas and product prices as well as higher sales volumes were partially offset by the missing contribution from OMV Petrol Ofisi following its divestment in Q2/17.

The clean CCS Operating Result rose from EUR 2,958 mn in 2017 to EUR 3,646 mn.

This was mainly driven by a higher Upstream result of EUR 2,027 mn (2017: EUR 1,225 mn), due to a significantly better operational performance in the amount of EUR 582 mn.

This was largely attributable to higher sales volumes from Russia, increased production from Libya and the production start-up in the United Arab Emirates.

Net market effects had a positive impact of EUR 276 mn, reflecting higher average prices.

The Downstream clean CCS Operating Result decreased to EUR 1,643 mn (2017: EUR 1,770 mn), mainly following a lower result in Downstream Oil, due to the divestment of OMV Petrol Ofisi in Q2/17. OMV Petrom’s clean CCS Operating Result increased substantially to EUR 1,034 mn (2017: EUR 718 mn).

The clean Group tax rate in 2018 was 39% (2017: 25%), mainly related to a higher Upstream contribution driven by Norway and Libya.

The clean CCS net income amounted to EUR 2,108 mn (2017: EUR 2,035 mn). Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders slightly decreased to EUR 1,594 mn (2017: EUR 1,624 mn). Clean CCS Earnings Per Share marginally declined to EUR 4.88 (2017: EUR 4.97).

Net special items of EUR (149) mn were recorded in 2018. This was mainly related to the divestment of the Samsun power plant in Turkey and an impairment of the Borealis fertilizer business, partially offset by temporary hedging effects in Upstream. In 2017, net special items were EUR (1,281) mn, primarily due to the recycling of FX losses following the divestment of OMV Petrol Ofisi. CCS effects of EUR 27 mn were recognized in 2018. OMV Group’s reported Operating Result doubled to EUR 3,524 mn (2017: EUR 1,732 mn). The contribution of OMV Petrom to the Group reported Operating Result increased considerably to EUR 1,131 mn (2017: EUR 733 mn).

The net financial result improved to EUR (226) mn (2017: EUR (246) mn) mainly due to higher interest income, partly compensated by higher interest expenses and other financing costs. With a Group tax rate of 40% (2017: 43%) the net income amounted to EUR 1,993 mn. Net income attributable to stockholders was EUR 1,438 mn compared to EUR 435 mn in 2017. Earnings Per Share more than tripled to EUR 4.40 compared to EUR 1.33 in 2017.

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to EUR 4,396 mn (2017: EUR 3,448 mn), supported by positive net working capital effects and an improved market environment. Free cash flow after dividends declined significantly to EUR 263 mn (2017: EUR 1,013 mn), substantially impacted by the acquisition of a 20% stake in an offshore concession in Abu Dhabi that led to an outflow of USD (1.5) bn. Furthermore, there was a cash outflow of EUR (350) mn related to the acquisition of Shell’s Upstream business in New Zealand.

On December 31, 2018, net debt amounted to EUR 2,014 mn compared to EUR 2,005 mn. On December 31, 2018, the gearing ratio stood at 13% (December 31, 2017: 14%).

Organic capital expenditure rose by 16% to EUR 1,893 mn (2017: EUR 1,636 mn). The increase is allocated to Upstream reflecting higher organic capital expenditure in Romania, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. In Downstream, organic capital expenditure slightly decreased. Lower organic capital expenditure in ownstream Gas was partially offset by slightly higher organic capital expenditure in Downstream Oil. Total capital expenditure amounted to EUR 3,676 mn (2017: EUR 3,376 mn) reflecting the acquisition of a 20% stake in two offshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi from ADNOC in the amount of USD 1.5 bn in Q2/18 and Shell’s Upstream business in New Zealand in the amount of USD 579 mn in Q4/18. In 2017, total capital expenditure was mainly related to the acquisition of the interest in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas field in Q4/17.