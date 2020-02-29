Vienna Airport - Risk of Delays

There is currently a risk of major delays at Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien), especially when passengers have to be checked by the health authorities for possible coronavirus suspicion.

Vienna Airport: Passengers who show symptoms of illness will be examined by the health authorities for possible suspicion of a coronavirus. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG

Vienna International Airport emphasises that it "is in close coordination with the Austrian health authorities on an ongoing basis".

However, increased attention is currently being paid at Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien Schwechat).

This means that passengers who show symptoms of illness will be attended to by medical personnel at Vienna Airport and examined by the health authorities for possible suspicion of a coronavirus.

Persons with symptoms can contact employees of the airport at any time.

In the event of suspicion, the persons concerned will be transported to the hospital.

There are currently no direct connections with China at Vienna Airport, and all airlines have suspended their services until the end of March. Passengers arriving at Vienna Airport on direct flights from China were subjected to temperature controls. Fever measurements were taken on the plane and were performed by a medical officer and Red Cross paramedics.

