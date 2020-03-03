Sponsored Content
Vienna Airport - Good Results 2019, but Coronavirus is Uncertainty Factor
Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien) is pleased to report an increase of +7.2% in revenues and +15.7% in net profit, but the strong growth in the number of passengers during the past year has now been countered by a major uncertainty factor with the corona virus crisis.
Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien-Schwechat): After a strong start in 2020, travel behaviour has been declining significantly in the last few days. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch
With an increase of +7.2% in revenues and +15.7% in net profit, Vienna International Airport developed very well last year.
The company will therefore propose an increase of 27.0% in the dividend to € 1.13 per share at the Annual General Meeting.
The company expects further growth for 2020: "The number of employees at this location will increase to 25,000 in 2020, and…
