Air Travel to Austria: Further Flights Stopped Due to COVID-19 Spread
To contain the coronavirus, direct flights from Austria to Iran, South Korea and the northern Italian airports of Bologna and Milan will be discontinued in the next two weeks. Passengers from third countries require a medical certificate. This was announced by the Federal Government during a press conference broadcast nationwide. Details as follows.
Air traffic: Following the suspension of flights to and from China, further flight bans have now been imposed due to the spread of COVID-19. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Danny Yu / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Rudolf Anschober presented the further measures taken by the federal government to contain the corona virus during a press conference at the media centre of the Ministry of the Interior.
The representatives of the Federal Government announced several measures for the containment of the corona virus. …
