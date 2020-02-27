COVID-19 in Vienna: What to do in Case of Suspected Infection?

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

If you suspect that you are infected with the coronavirus, you should not go directly to a surgery or outpatient clinic. If an infection is suspected, those affected should clarify the further procedure via the Austrian health number 1450.

If infection is suspected, those affected should call the Health Hotline 1450. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

In view of the spread of coronavirus in Austria and Europe, there is great uncertainty among the population and the health hotline 1450 is particularly important as a first point of contact.

"Affected persons should under no circumstances go directly to the hospital outpatient clinic if an infection is suspected, but should stay at home, dial 1450 and coordinate the appropriate procedure," stresses the Austrian Medical Association.

"If necessary, specialised teams will be sent there to provide care and can then identify the appropriate facilities depending on the findings. As resources are currently scarce in the field of protective clothing and masks, it is absolutely necessary that doctors who are equipped with appropriate protective clothing carry out the tests", says the Austrian Medical Association.

Protecting patients and staff

It is important to avoid further infections in case of a possible infection.

"Preventing the spread and protecting other patients as well as the hospital staff has the highest priority - just to maintain health care", says the Austrian Medical Association.

Often reported complaints could already be clarified in a telephone conversation. All measures that relieve the burden on hospital outpatient departments are to be welcomed.

The upgrading and further development of the initial telephone consultation 1450 is also one of the projects in the current government programme.

"Instead of confusing the population with different hotlines, it would make much more sense to provide centralised care for patients over 1450 and, if necessary, to make appropriate resources available for this purpose," Mayer demands. "Following consultation with the Ministry of Health, general questions about the 1450 coronavirus are currently also being forwarded to the Infoline Coronavirus."

"The goal must be to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. There is a risk of infection if you stay in the waiting room for a long time. The fact that people with suspected infection do not come directly to doctors' surgeries and hospital outpatient clinics not only serves to protect fellow patients, but also to prevent infection of doctors, surgery staff and nursing staff as far as possible. This is particularly important in order to be able to continue to provide healthcare at the accustomed high level," said Steinhart.

In addition - as reported - the coronavirus hotline of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) is available around the clock under the toll-free number 0800 555 621 seven days a week from 0-24 hours.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Current Status of Developments in Austria: Strategy to Separate from the Virus (Yesterday )
Coronavirus-Infected Person has been in Hospital for Several Days (Yesterday )
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday )
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update (February 25)
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (February 25)
Austria is Arming itself against the Coronavirus (February 24)
Read More
OEAK - Österreichische Aerztekammer - Austrian Medical Association, Hospitals in Austria, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, BMASGK - Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, 2019-nCov, WHO World Health Organization, Coronavirus, Tourism Industry, Rudolf Anschober, COVID-19, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, Wien
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Austrian Measures against the Novel Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Is Vienna Prepared for the Novel Coronavirus?
Coronavirus Outbreak in Austria: Current Risk Assessment
Coronavirus: Temperature Checks Effective Immediately at Vienna Airport
See latest Vindobona Newsletter