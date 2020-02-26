Vienna International Centre: First Suspected Case of COVID-19
The first suspected case of coronavirus infection was reported today from the Vienna International Centre. More than 5,000 employees from more than 125 countries are working in the VIC, also known locally as "UNO City". The UN family in Vienna consists of about 36 international organizations. Wednesday at 4:54 p.m. the all-clear was given. The patient tested negative for the virus.
Regarding the all-clear, the Vienna International Centre (VIC) Medical Service has provided the following update:
"The suspected case involving a UN staff member was evaluated in an Austrian hospital today and diagnosed as not being a COVID-19 case. While this case is now considered closed, the VIC Medical Service and the VIC-Based Organizations will continue to closely monitor the situation."
In the afternoon it was announced by the Medical Service of UNIS, the information department of the UN, that there was a suspected case of COVID-19 involving a staff member at the VIC.
"The person has been taken to a designated hospital for further observation and tests."
"Close contact tracing has identified four individuals and they have been sent home and advised to self-monitor."
Close contact is defined as 15 minutes face-to-face interaction at a distance of one meter or less.
The VIC is in contact with the Viennese authorities and assisting affected staff.