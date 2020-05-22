Ryanair's Laudamotion to Close Vienna Base

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: May 22, 2020; 13:02 ♦ (Vindobona)

Laudamotion closes its base in Vienna on 29 May, 300 people lose their jobs. The trade union Vida did not agree to an ultimatum by the airline, which would have brought a new collective agreement with significantly lower wages.

Laudamotion "deeply regrets the loss of more than 300 jobs for A320 crews and the closure of Lauda's A320 base in Vienna." / Picture: © Laudamotion

The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) had previously accepted the new agreement.

Union Vida took a tough stance

