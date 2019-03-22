Sponsored
Ryanair's Austrian Subsidiary Laudamotion Renamed to Lauda

Published: Yesterday; 12:40 · (Vindobona)

The Austrian Ryanair subsidiary, the low-cost airline Laudamotion, has separated from the name "Motion" for marketing reasons and is now called only "Lauda". In addition, the fleet will be expanded and more destinations will be served.

Ryanair's Austrian Subsidiary "Laudamotion" Renamed to "Lauda" / Picture: © Ryanair DAC

As the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation reports from the press conference, the name change was announced by managing director Andreas Gruber at the presentation of new uniforms.

The legal company name remains Laudamotion GmbH, but Lauda is more concise and easy to communicate from a marketing point of view, Gruber said.

The company with approx. 800 employees, 450 of…

