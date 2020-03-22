Austrians Should Come Home - 3,500 So Far Repatriated in Emergency Flights

Published: Yesterday; 22:30

According to the magazine "Kurier" and the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), about 3,500 Austrians who were stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic have meanwhile been flown back to Vienna in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and three airlines.

Austrians brought back home by plane: In total, more than 3,500 persons have been repatriated to Austria so far. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Marcela

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that more than 3,500 Austrians who were stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic have meanwhile been flown back to Vienna in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and three airlines.

"A total of 14 flights of the Foreign Ministry in cooperation with Austrian Airlines, Laudamotion and Level have taken place." …

