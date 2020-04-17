Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines Extends Short-Time Work and Temporary Cessation of Flight Operations
Transport › Airlines & Airports ♦ Published: April 17, 2020; 14:39 ♦ (Vindobona)
Due to the global developments in connection with the Coronavirus and the continuing restrictions on travel, Austrian Airlines is extending the short-time working model for its 7,000 employees by a further month until May 19, 2020. Also, Austrian Airlines prolongs the cessation of its regular scheduled flight operations for an additional two weeks until May 17, 2020.
CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech: "As soon as it is possible, we want to start flying again." / Picture: © Lufthansa Cargo AG
The Austrian Airlines employees have been on short-time working since March 20, 2020, initially for one month. This had become necessary after the sharp decline in demand due to the Coronavirus, which forced Austrian to suspend its flight operations temporarily on March 18, 2020. …
