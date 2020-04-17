Austrian Airlines Extends Short-Time Work and Temporary Cessation of Flight Operations

TransportAirlines & Airports ♦ Published: April 17, 2020; 14:39 ♦ (Vindobona)

Due to the global developments in connection with the Coronavirus and the continuing restrictions on travel, Austrian Airlines is extending the short-time working model for its 7,000 employees by a further month until May 19, 2020. Also, Austrian Airlines prolongs the cessation of its regular scheduled flight operations for an additional two weeks until May 17, 2020.

CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech: "As soon as it is possible, we want to start flying again." / Picture: © Lufthansa Cargo AG

The Austrian Airlines employees have been on short-time working since March 20, 2020, initially for one month. This had become necessary after the sharp decline in demand due to the Coronavirus, which forced Austrian to suspend its flight operations temporarily on March 18, 2020. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Airlines Extends Short-Time Work and Temporary Cessation of Flight Operations (April 17)
Vienna International Airport: 98 Percent Fewer Passengers (April 17)
Austrians Should Come Home - 3,500 So Far Repatriated in Emergency Flights (March 22)
COVID-19 Fear: 750 Austrians Brought back Home by Plane (March 18)
Austrian Airlines Terminates Flight Operations (March 16)
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update (March 8)
Read More
Earnings, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Airline Industry, VIA Vienna International Airport, Tourism Industry, 2019-nCov, AUA Austrian Airlines, Andreas Otto, Malaysia, China, Repatriation, Alexis von Hoensbroech
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - April 14, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Europe: Update - April 14, 2020
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - April 14, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter