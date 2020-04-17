Sponsored Content
Vienna International Airport: 98 Percent Fewer Passengers
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: April 17, 2020; 19:48 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG) is currently registering a decline of 98% in the number of passengers and the workforce is on short-time working. The airport is therefore cancelling the dividend for 2019 and launching a savings programme of over € 220m.
Vienna International Airport: 98 percent fewer passengers in April. In March decrease of 65.8% in Passenger Volume. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Matt @ PEK from Taipei, Taiwan / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
Flughafen Wien AG responds to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, that has led to a reduction of passenger volume of 98%, with an extensive savings and liquidity protection programme.
The savings programme comprises a volume of over € 220m which corresponds to more than 25% of planned revenue for 2020.
In addition, staff is in reduced working hours. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Laudamotion Ceases Air Operations (March 16)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content