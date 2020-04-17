Vienna International Airport: 98 Percent Fewer Passengers

Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG) is currently registering a decline of 98% in the number of passengers and the workforce is on short-time working. The airport is therefore cancelling the dividend for 2019 and launching a savings programme of over € 220m.

Flughafen Wien AG responds to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, that has led to a reduction of passenger volume of 98%, with an extensive savings and liquidity protection programme.

The savings programme comprises a volume of over € 220m which corresponds to more than 25% of planned revenue for 2020.

In addition, staff is in reduced working hours. …

