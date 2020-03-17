Sponsored Content
Coronavirus Prohibitions in Austria - Where Can I Still Fly To?
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 20:29 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Expats and internationals in Austria have to make the sometimes difficult decision these days whether to stay, or to return to their countries of origin, or maybe even to escape somewhere else entirely. Our report and the collection of links answer the questions, where can I still travel from Vienna by plane, which countries are already blocked and how can I best handle cancellations, rebookings and refunds.
Empty Airport Terminal: Where can I still travel from Vienna by plane, which countries are already blocked and how can I best handle cancellations, rebookings and refunds. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Matt @ PEK from Taipei, Taiwan / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
Travel warnings
The BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs advises against all trips that are not necessary. For all countries, the travel warnings are now at a high security risk, i.e. security level 4 to 6, out of 6 possible.
Travel warnings with security level 6 apply to the following 10 countries due to the coronavirus…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Laudamotion Ceases Air Operations (Yesterday)
Austrian Airlines Terminates Flight Operations (Yesterday)
Highest Security Level: Austria also Suspends Travelling with Switzerland, Spain and France (March 13)
Sponsored Content
Featured
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content