Austrian Airlines Terminates Flight Operations
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 45 minutes ago; 19:42 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austrian Airlines is temporarily suspending its regular flight operations from Wednesday night. The last flight will arrive in Vienna on Thursday morning from Chicago. All further flights until at least March 28, 2020, or "until further notice" are cancelled. The airline is aware of its responsibility, will cooperate with the Austrian government and try to bring home as many Austrians as possible. One long-haul and one medium-haul aircraft will remain in use for emergency and relief flights.
The last flight for the time being departing from Chicago will land in Vienna on March 19, 2020 in the morning hours. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines
Austrian Airlines decided to temporarily terminate all regular flight operations starting Wednesday night, March 18, 2020.
This move is in response to entry bans being imposed across the globe and a rapid decline in demand for air travel.
The last flight for the time being departing from Chicago with the flight number OS 066 will land in Vienna on March 19, 2020 in the morning hours. …
