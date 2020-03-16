Sponsored Content
Laudamotion Ceases Air Operations
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Following today's announcement that Austrian Airlines will cease flight operations with effect from Wednesday, Ryanair's subsidiary Laudamotion will cease flight operations with immediate effect.
All LaudaMotion flights will be suspended with immediate effect. / Picture: © Laudamotion
Low cost airline Laudamotion announced today, that due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus and further governmental travel restrictions, all Lauda flights will be suspended from 24:00 hrs Monday 16th March until 24:00 hrs Wednesday, the 08th April. …
