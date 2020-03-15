Austria Suspends Travel also with Great Britain, Russia, the Netherlands and Ukraine
After Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France, Iran and parts of China, Austria is now also discontinuing air and rail traffic with Great Britain, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine.
A travel warning of the highest security level 6 is thus available for connections between Austria and 10 countries: Great Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, France, Iran, parts of China.
The highest travel warning security level 6 applies to all 10 countries.
In view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, travellers are urged to travel home immediately.
As of Monday, March 16, 2020, 24:00, air and train traffic to Switzerland, Spain and France will be suspended.
As of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, landing permission will no longer be granted for flights from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine, the Austrian Foreign Ministry announced today.
The updated travel information of the Foreign Ministry for the four new countries is as follows:
United Kingdom
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout the United Kingdom.
A warning is issued for travel to the United Kingdom.
After March 17, 00.00 hours, landing permission is no longer granted for flights from the United Kingdom.
Austrian travellers are strongly advised to return home from this country via other European airports.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the British Government is currently carrying out increased surveillance of direct flights from the affected areas. Increased entry checks at airports to identify sick travellers can therefore be expected.
Ukraine
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies to the entire Ukraine.
A warning is issued against travel to the Ukraine.
After March 17, 00.00 hours landing permission for flights from Ukraine is no longer granted.
From Sunday, 16.3.2020 at 00:01 a.m. foreigners will no longer be allowed to enter the Ukraine.
Exceptions are foreigners with a valid residence permit in Ukraine as well as employees of international organisations and diplomatic staff.
The entry ban will be imposed for 2 weeks for the time being. From March 17, 2020 all regular flights to Ukraine will also be stopped.
Russia
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies to the entire Russian Federation.
A warning is issued for travel to the Russian Federation.
As of March 17, 00.00 hours, landing permission is no longer granted for flights from Russia. Austrian travellers are strongly recommended to return home from this country via other European airports.
To contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), health checks with temperature measurements for arriving passengers have been set up at airports.
If necessary, the Russian authorities may order a 14-day stay in a medical facility, quarantine or medically indicated house arrest. The latter measure is currently imposed in the city of Moscow, in particular on persons entering from one of the seven countries currently most affected by the corona virus (China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, Germany, Spain), even if they are not infected or ill.
The possibility of an additional extension or tightening of official measures can be expected at any time. It is therefore strongly recommended that before travelling to Russia, and especially Moscow, you enquire about the current situation at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Vienna.
Netherlands
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout the Netherlands.
A warning is issued against travelling to the Netherlands.
After March 17, 00.00 hours, landing permission is no longer granted.
The Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM) - National Institute for Public Health and the Environment acts as an "umbrella organisation" to coordinate measures related to COVID-19. A hotline of the RIVM provides information on the latest news on the subject at 0031 (0) 800 1351.
The updated travel advice of the Foreign Ministry for the other 4 states is as follows:
Italy
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout Italy.
A warning is issued against travel to Italy. This also applies to South Tyrol, Vatican (Holy See) and San Marino.
The Italian government has ordered a basic ban on entering and leaving the country and a restriction on freedom of movement. Exceptions apply exclusively in the case of compelling professional reasons, emergency situations or medical reasons.
It is possible to return to the place of residence. All persons currently staying in Italy are required to stay at home, unless it is to provide food or medicine.
The police and other law enforcement agencies check the existence of the reasons.
Travel to and from Italy for tourist reasons is not permitted. Travellers to and from Italy (incl. Schengen) must present a self-declaration with reasons (exclusively for professional reasons, emergency situation, health reasons and return to residence; the correctness of the self-declaration can be checked and sanctions can be imposed in case of false declarations). All direct train and flight connections between Austria and Italy have been suspended.
Austrian travellers are strongly advised to return to Austria by car.
Switzerland
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout Switzerland. A warning is issued against travel to Switzerland.
It is urgently recommended to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to make use of return travel options that still exist at present.
Due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Swiss authorities under the leadership of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) have made extensive preparations at federal and cantonal level for the occurrence of the coronavirus in Switzerland.
The number of cases of COVID-19 is also increasing rapidly in Switzerland. The Swiss government classifies the situation as a special situation under the Epidemics Act.
On this basis, a ban on large events involving more than 1000 people has been decreed.
The cantonal authorities decide on events with less than 1000 participants. In Ticino, nine smaller border crossings into Italy were closed with immediate effect: Pedrinate, Ponte Faloppia, Novazzano Marcetto, San Pietro di Stabio, Ligornetto Cantinetta, Arzo, Ponte Cremenaga, Cassinone, Indemini.
In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Canton of Ticino also decreed other far-reaching measures, including the closure of schools and training centres that go beyond compulsory education (i.e. schools from the 9th grade upwards).
Cinemas, clubs and ski resorts will also be closed until at least the end of March.
Restaurants may serve a maximum of 50 people. All sporting events are cancelled.
Spain
For the whole of Spain, security level 6 (travel warning) applies. A warning is issued against travel to Spain.
It is strongly advised to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to make use of return travel options that are currently still available.
In Spain, infections with the coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in all autonomous regions.
The most affected zones are Madrid (about 50% of the registered cases), La Rioja, Vitoria and Labastida (Basque Country).
The Spanish government is proceeding according to an emergency plan, which may lead to measures such as health checks with temperature measurements and "active health surveillance", which is linked to domestic quarantine, or to quarantine.
Health checks with temperature measurements for arriving passengers may be carried out at airports.
Direct flights from Italy to Spain are suspended until March 25, 2020. Direct flights between Spain and Italy are also suspended until March 25, 2020.
France
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout France. A warning is issued against travel to France.
It is urgently recommended to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to make use of return travel options that still exist at present.
Travellers to and from Southern France are strongly advised to avoid the route through Italy (currently travel warning, security level 6!).
Due to the continuing spread of the corona virus COVID-19, increased entry controls at airports - not only for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea - must be expected to identify sick travellers and the occurrence of cases of illness.
Travellers are advised to avoid large crowds, to follow the instructions of local security authorities and to strictly adhere to hygienic precautions.