Austrian Embassies and Consulates Suspend the Issue of Visas
In view of the coronavirus crisis, which has also erupted in Austria, and the related efforts to restrict travel and visits, the Austrian diplomatic missions, i.e. embassies and consulates worldwide, saw themselves forced to suspend the processing of visas.
BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs: "Austrian embassies and consulates worldwide are suspending the processing of visas with immediate effect" / Picture: © Wikipedia / Gugerell
According to the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), a statement by the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs states that "in view of the fight against the coronavirus, Austrian embassies and consulates worldwide are suspending the processing of visas with immediate effect". …
