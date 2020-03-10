Coronavirus: Austria Declares Entry Ban for Persons from Italy
Austria's federal government has today passed a travel ban for people from Italy. The primary objective is to prevent the exchange of persons and thus the spread of the COVID-19 disease into our society, said Federal Chancellor Kurz at a press conference with regard to the situation in Italy.
There will be an entry stop for people from Italy.
Exceptions will only be granted with a medical certificate.
Austrians who return to Austria on their own or whose repatriation is organised (support for a repatriation organised by the state can be obtained by calling +43 (0) 50 11 50-4411) will have to spend two weeks in domestic isolation.
There are also additional border controls by the BMI - Ministry of the Interior.
Passenger traffic to Italy by train and plane will also be stopped, if this has not already been done.
There is close coordination with neighboring countries to ensure that information is gathered, said Minister of the Interior Nehammer.
In the meantime, the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs has also raised its travel warning for Italy to security level 6.
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies to the whole of Italy - warnings against travel are issued.
Austrian travellers are strongly advised to travel home privately.
When returning to Austria, health checks may be carried out at the borders.
The Italian government has published a decree which came into force on March 10, 2020. It provides for the extension of the "red zone", i.e. a fundamental ban on entering and leaving the country and a restriction of freedom of movement. Exceptions are made for compelling professional reasons, emergency situations or medical reasons. It is possible to return to the place of residence. The police and other law enforcement agencies check the existence of the reasons.
Since Monday, March 9, 2020, direct flights between Milan, Bologna and Vienna have been suspended.
The ÖBB Austrian Railways Nightjet to Milan and Venice has also been suspended.
In South Tyrol, from Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the restaurants and cable car operators will cease operations until probably April 3, 2020.
The restrictions also affect the motorway connections between the northern and the central and southern Italian regions.
For the remaining regions or provinces of Italy, the following measures adopted by the Italian government to contain the Sars-Cov-2 virus have been in force since March 8, 2020:
- Events, meetings, public or private, including concerts, cinemas, discotheques, theatres, museums, other cultural sites and religious gatherings such as church services, but also the opening of commercial establishments (e.g. restaurants and shops) are only permitted if a minimum distance of one metre between visitors can be guaranteed.
- Sporting events, both public and private, are suspended, except for training in enclosed spaces, when a minimum distance of one metre between people is guaranteed.
- Older people with chronic or several acute diseases or diseases affecting the immune system should stay at home if possible.
- Restricted access to hospitals and visiting or accompanying patients in hospitals and outpatient clinics, retirement and nursing homes.
- Suspension of all public administration entrance examinations with the exception of the health sector.
- Persons who entered Italy after February 19 following a stay in China or who have stayed in or crossed one of the 11 municipalities listed above with partial travel warning must report to the local health authority. If you are affected by this regulation, please contact the Consulate General in Milan for further information.
- In schools, universities and public offices, the necessary preventive hygiene measures are pointed out and disinfectant dispensers are set up.
- Public transport is regularly disinfected on a long-term basis
- Teaching in kindergartens, schools and universities (with the exception of doctors in training) is suspended until March 15. Distance learning is compulsory in schools and optional in universities.