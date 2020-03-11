COVID-19: Carinthia Seals Itself Off from Italy
Border controls and border health checks at Austria's southernmost border crossings. Carinthia sees itself as a "protective shield" against Italy.
At a press conference today, the office of the Carinthian provincial government provided information on federal regulations, decrees and measures to contain the coronavirus, which came into effect today.
"All necessary measures are to be implemented and Carinthia is doing its part and assuming a high level of responsibility to protect all of Austria and thus also the Carinthian population from the spread of the virus", Governor Kaiser announced.
As of today, all unblocked border crossings in Carinthia will be checked according to both the Epidemic Law and the Border Control Law.
"The border crossings in Arnoldstein will be checked 24 hours a day without interruption on the Autobahn as well as on the federal highway," Kaiser announced.
Persons from Italy entering Austria must present a medical certificate not older than four days. Austrians returning home from Italy must present the health certificate and sign a commitment to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. Holidaymakers from other countries must travel through Austria without stopping. There are temporary checks for goods and commercial transports.
At the border crossings Plöckenpass and Nassfeld there is up to a total blockade, on the part of the country measures have already been initiated, also health checks from 0-24 o'clock by the federal administration authority, i.e. by the district administration of Hermagor.
The police support the health forces on the basis of the Epidemic Law.
For the border crossing in Thörl-Maglern on the federal road, a blockade was also applied for the time from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kaiser confirmed that these measures, as soon as they come into force, will have an impact on commuter traffic.
Deputy Governor Prettner stressed that the rigorous measures were necessary in view of the situation in Italy.
"We must implement all these preventive measures to stop mass spread and contain the virus," she said.
As things stand today, there is still only one confirmed case in Carinthia, 190 unconfirmed cases. 33 laboratory findings are still open.