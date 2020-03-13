Highest Security Level: Austria also Suspends Travelling with Switzerland, Spain and France
In addition to Italy, air and rail traffic to Switzerland, Spain and France will now be discontinued. Alongside the existing border controls, checks are now also carried out at the border to Switzerland. The highest travel warning (security level 6) applies to all 4 countries (incl. Italy). As a result of recent decisions, security level 6 now applies to 6 countries: Italy, Iran, parts of China, Switzerland, Spain and France. The Austrian government's "goal is to prevent a situation like that in Italy with all democratic possibilities".
Reinforced travel warnings for Switzerland, France and Spain are now also issued by the Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs.
In view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, travellers are urged to return home immediately.
As of Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:00 p.m. local time, all flights from the 3 countries will be suspended.
The updated travel advice of the Foreign Ministry for the three states is as follows:
Switzerland
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout Switzerland. A warning is issued against travel to Switzerland.
It is urgently recommended to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to make use of return travel options that still exist at present.
Due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Swiss authorities under the leadership of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) have made extensive preparations at federal and cantonal level for the occurrence of the coronavirus in Switzerland.
The number of cases of COVID-19 is also increasing rapidly in Switzerland. The Swiss government classifies the situation as a special situation under the Epidemics Act.
On this basis, a ban on large events involving more than 1000 people has been decreed.
The cantonal authorities decide on events with less than 1000 participants. In Ticino, nine smaller border crossings into Italy were closed with immediate effect: Pedrinate, Ponte Faloppia, Novazzano Marcetto, San Pietro di Stabio, Ligornetto Cantinetta, Arzo, Ponte Cremenaga, Cassinone, Indemini.
In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Canton of Ticino also decreed other far-reaching measures, including the closure of schools and training centres that go beyond compulsory education (i.e. schools from the 9th grade upwards).
Cinemas, clubs and ski resorts will also be closed until at least the end of March.
Restaurants may serve a maximum of 50 people. All sporting events are cancelled.
Spain
For the whole of Spain, security level 6 (travel warning) applies. A warning is issued against travel to Spain.
It is strongly advised to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to make use of return travel options that are currently still available.
In Spain, infections with the coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in all autonomous regions.
The most affected zones are Madrid (about 50% of the registered cases), La Rioja, Vitoria and Labastida (Basque Country).
The Spanish government is proceeding according to an emergency plan, which may lead to measures such as health checks with temperature measurements and "active health surveillance", which is linked to domestic quarantine, or to quarantine.
Health checks with temperature measurements for arriving passengers may be carried out at airports.
Direct flights from Italy to Spain are suspended until March 25, 2020. Direct flights between Spain and Italy are also suspended until March 25, 2020.
France
Security level 6 (travel warning) applies throughout France. A warning is issued against travel to France.
It is urgently recommended to postpone trips that are not absolutely necessary or to make use of return travel options that still exist at present.
Travellers to and from Southern France are strongly advised to avoid the route through Italy (currently travel warning, security level 6!).
Due to the continuing spread of the corona virus COVID-19, increased entry controls at airports - not only for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea - must be expected to identify sick travellers and the occurrence of cases of illness.
Travellers are advised to avoid large crowds, to follow the instructions of local security authorities and to strictly adhere to hygienic precautions.
As a result, because of the coronavirus, the Highest Security Level 6 now applies to the following countries: Italy, Iran, parts of China, Switzerland, Spain and France.