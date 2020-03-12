Vienna International Airport: What Arriving Passengers Should Know
Numerous measures and precautions are currently in place or under implementation at Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien-Schwechat) in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For updated details and Viennese specifics see below.
Vienna International Airport is in close cooperation with the Austrian health authorities. Passengers who show symptoms of illness are cared for by medical personnel at Vienna International Airport and examined by the health authorities for possible suspected viruses.
Flight connections from China are currently suspended.
In addition the Austrian government has ordered the suspension of flights between Austria and Iran, South Korea and Italy during the coming weeks.
The Austrian Federal Government has also ordered a ban on entry of persons from Italy unless they can produce a medical certificate.
The USA has imposed a 30-day entry ban on Europeans.
Israel has changed its entry regulations for travellers from Austria.
Some airlines are currently reducing their flight schedules.
It is recommended to check the status of your flight with your booked airline before departure.
Third-country nationals (non-EU citizens) who have been in a risk area (according to the list of the Austrian Ministry of Health) for the last 14 days must present a medical certificate to their booked airline before departure.
In addition, Vienna International Airport is currently increasing cleaning activities throughout the airport. Handrails, door handles and sanitary facilities are cleaned more frequently, and filters in ventilation systems are changed more frequently.
REGULAR PROCEDURE AFTER LANDING
After you have landed at Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien-Schwechat), proceed as you are used to from other airports: Follow the signs of the guidance system in the direction of "Exit" or "Baggage Claim". Pick up your luggage from the baggage claim hall or go directly to customs control. Declare your goods (depending on certain criteria). There may be a passport control. Arrive at the arrival hall, from where you will proceed to the chosen mode of transport. For details and Viennese differences see below.
STEP 1: FOLLOW THE GUIDANCE SYSTEM IN THE DIRECTION OF "EXIT" OR "BAGGAGE CLAIM
After you have disembarked, please follow the signs of the guidance system and orient yourself to "Exit" or "Baggage claim".
STEP 2: BAGGAGE RECLAIM
On the monitors at the beginning of the baggage claim area you will find information on which of the baggage reclaim belts the baggage of your flight will be handed out. Go to this conveyor belt and collect your baggage.
STEP 3: CUSTOMS CONTROL
At the exit from the baggage claim hall (in the middle of the hall) there is a customs control.
If you have nothing to declare, please use the exit marked in green.
If you have purchased goods during your trip, you must declare them to customs when you enter Austria. In this case, please use the exit marked in red so that a customs check can be carried out properly.
In detail, the following goods may be taken along duty-free per person when entering Austria from non-EU countries, depending on the quantity
DUTY-FREE LIMITS WITH A VALUE OF UP TO APPROX. € 430
200 cigarettes or 50 cigars or 100 pieces cigarillos or 250 g tobacco or rather a proportional composition and 4 litres of wine and 1 litre of spirit drinks with an alcoholic strength of more than 22% vol. or 2 l spirit drinks/aperitifs with an alcohol content of less than 22% vol. or 2 l champagne/ sparkling wine/liqueur wine or rather a proportional composition:
For other goods, the standard value is a maximum of € 430/person and € 150/person for travellers under 15 years of age (€ 430 applies only to air travellers, and € 300 by land).
Standard values for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products apply from the age of 17.
In the case of several travellers, exemption limits may not be added together. It is not possible, for example, for two people to bring along goods worth € 860 duty-free.
STEP 4: PASS CONTROL
Depending on origin, destination and special reasons, a passport check can be carried out.
There are no border controls at airports within the Schengen area. Within the Schengen area, airlines decide for themselves whether to check the identity of passengers.
Nevertheless, passengers should always carry an identity card.
STEP 5: ARRIVAL HALL
From the baggage claim hall, after passing through the customs area, two sliding doors lead you directly into the arrival hall of the airport.
In the arrivals hall there are shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.
Vienna Airport luggage storage: Vienna Airport offers 2 baggage service centers, which are situated in the check-in areas for Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 and also offers safe deposit boxes to passengers for a daily fee.
STEP 6: VARIOUS OPTIONS FOR LEAVING THE AIRPORT AND HOW TO GET TO YOUR FINAL DESTINATION
PARKING LOT
Vienna Airport parking: There are 5 car parks at Vienna Airport, with options for short-stay, long-stay, and express dropoff and pickup.
PARKING HOUSE 3
You parked in Parking Garage 3? If so, leave the Arrivals Hall through one of the exits and follow the guidance system in the direction of Terminal 1 and Parking Garage 3.
PARKING HOUSE 4
If you have parked your car in car park 4, please keep left and follow the guidance system towards car park 4, the exit will take you to level -1 to the weather-protected passenger tunnel. Once you have reached level -1, keep to the right and walk along a tunnel. The tunnel leads you past the exits to the platforms of ÖBB and the City Airport Train. Follow the course of the tunnel. After only a few metres, you will find the entrance to car park 4 on the right-hand side. About halfway down the corridor, there is another entrance to car park 4, which will lead you directly to the staffed ticket office on level 0. Please always pay attention to the guidance system.
PARKING PLACE C
If you park at car park C, please follow the guidance system towards car park 4 via the exit to the passenger tunnel on level -1. Follow the course of the tunnel straight ahead past car park 4 and keep following the guidance system in the direction of car park C. At the end of the tunnel, take the lift or the stairs up into the open. Car park C is now on the left-hand side. Cross the road to reach the car park.
PAY PARKING TICKET
With your parking ticket, which you have obtained when entering the car park or the multi-storey car park, you can now pay for your parking ticket either at the ticket machines at the respective car park, at the ticket counter in car park 4 (open 24 hours a day) or directly at the exit pillars by credit card (American Express, Diners Club, MasterCard, Visa), Austrian bank card (MAESTRO Card) or by means of a prepaid parking card.
RIDE WITH UBER
How to get a ride with Uber from Vienna International Airport?
Availability: Uber is available at VIE, so you can enjoy a trip to wherever you need to go.
Uber is a good choice for people traveling to and from Vienna Airport, sitting just 19 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Vienna. An Uber trip to or from the city center takes around 25 minutes.
When you're ready, open your app to request a ride. Choose the option that suits your group size and luggage needs.
Follow directions in the app: You'll get directions about pickup points directly in the app. Signs might also be available at the airport.
Meet your driver: Go to your assigned pickup location as specified by the app. Please note, this location may not always be at your nearest exit. If you can't find your driver, contact them through the app.
Pickup Location: Exit on the departures level of Terminal 3, this is where your driver will meet you for pickup. Uber pickup locations at airports are subject to change, so always check the Uber app after you request a ride.
Costs: Uber rates to and from Vienna Airport may be affected by time, traffic, and other factors. Check the Uber price estimator in the Uber app for approximate trip prices.
How long does it take: When you go to request a ride, the app will provide an estimate of how long it will take for your driver to arrive at the pickup location. Tip: Vienna Airport offers passengers free wifi in all areas, including restaurants.
USE A REGULAR TAXI
You will find the taxi parking directly in front of the arrival hall. Please use the right exit from the arrival hall. Attention: Taxi fees in Austria are considered very high and cannot be negotiated.
THE WAY TO THE LIMOUSINE SERVICE (CITY TRANSFER COUNTER)
The City Transfer counters are located in the arrivals hall on the left after you have left the baggage claim hall.
THE WAY TO THE BUS STATION
You will find the bus station directly in front of the arrival hall. Use one of the exits from the arrivals hall.
THE WAY TO THE CHARTERBUS (FOR TRAVEL GROUPS)
If you are travelling in a group and need to get to the charter bus, please keep left and follow the guidance system in the direction of the charter bus. Please always pay attention to the guidance system.
THE WAY TO THE TRAIN STATION
After exiting the baggage claim area, please keep to the right. Use the exit to level -1 to the station and follow the signs of the guidance system. The CAT and ÖBB ticket counters are also located in the Arrivals hall directly at the exit to level -1. Ticket machines are located in the Arrivals hall, in the passages to the platforms and on the platforms. The way from the Arrivals Hall to the platforms is barrier-free with ramps and lifts.
THE WAY TO THE CAR RENTAL CENTER
You will find the Car rental center in car park 4, so please keep left, follow the guidance system towards the Car rental center and car park 4 and use the exit to level -1 to the weather-protected passenger tunnel. When you arrive at level -1, keep to the right and walk along a tunnel. The tunnel leads you past the exits to the platforms of ÖBB and the City Airport Train. Follow the course of the tunnel. After only a few metres, you will find the entrance to car park 4 and the Car rental center on the right-hand side. Please always pay attention to the guidance system.