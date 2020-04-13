Sponsored Content
Review of the Austrian Repatriation and Emergency Flights Programme
Sponsored Content
A total of more than 7,500 persons were brought back safely to Austria in 39 flights organised by the Foreign Ministry.
Outline map: Emergency flights to Austria / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gabriel
Upon the landing of the 39th emergency flight from New Zealand in Vienna, the phase of state-organized repatriations was ended for the time being.
As reported by Vindobona.org, the largest repatriation operation of all time was launched a month ago - on 16 March 2020 - with an emergency flight from Morocco.
"We will do our best to help as many Austrians as possible to return home," stated Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the beginning of the repatriation operation. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (April 8)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content