German Embassy Vienna: Unusual Repatriation of 300 Germans from Tyrolean Ski Resorts

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:39 ♦ (Vindobona)

In an unusual repatriation operation, the German Embassy in Vienna has enabled more than 300 Germans to return home from Austrian quarantine areas.

Picture: © German and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The people, most of them working in the tourism industry on the Arlberg or in the Paznaun valley, had been staying there since 13 March because the municipalities had been quarantined, as reported by the "Tagesschau", "Der Standard" and others in reference to the German Embassy in Vienna. …

Guenther Platter, Tyrol, Germany, Embassy of Germany, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus
