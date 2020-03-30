Sponsored Content
German Embassy Vienna: Unusual Repatriation of 300 Germans from Tyrolean Ski Resorts
Published: Yesterday; 20:39
In an unusual repatriation operation, the German Embassy in Vienna has enabled more than 300 Germans to return home from Austrian quarantine areas.
In an unusual repatriation operation, the Deutsche Botschaft Wien has enabled 300 Germans to return home from Tyrolean quarantine areas. / Picture: © German and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The people, most of them working in the tourism industry on the Arlberg or in the Paznaun valley, had been staying there since 13 March because the municipalities had been quarantined, as reported by the "Tagesschau", "Der Standard" and others in reference to the German Embassy in Vienna. …
