Again Border Controls between Germany and Austria

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: 5 minutes ago; 07:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

In the wake of the supposed corona danger coming from Germany, Austria has been further sealing itself off from its neighbours since today. According to Minister of the Interior Nehammer, this measure represents "one of many important ones to stop the spread of the corona virus". Medical certificate needed.

Minister of the Interior: "The implementation of border controls with Germany is another of many protective measures to contain the corona virus". / Picture: © German and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Since March 19, 2020, midnight, the Austrian Interior Ministry has resumed border controls at the border to Germany.

"Temporarily", according to a press statement by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. "The border controls are only planned until April 7, 2020, midnight."

"The implementation of border controls with Germany is another of many protective measures to contain…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Yesterday)
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday)
Read More
Germany, Border Control, Security, Karl Nehammer, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter