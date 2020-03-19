Sponsored Content
Again Border Controls between Germany and Austria
Published: 5 minutes ago; 07:10
In the wake of the supposed corona danger coming from Germany, Austria has been further sealing itself off from its neighbours since today. According to Minister of the Interior Nehammer, this measure represents "one of many important ones to stop the spread of the corona virus". Medical certificate needed.
Minister of the Interior: "The implementation of border controls with Germany is another of many protective measures to contain the corona virus". / Picture: © German and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Since March 19, 2020, midnight, the Austrian Interior Ministry has resumed border controls at the border to Germany.
"Temporarily", according to a press statement by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. "The border controls are only planned until April 7, 2020, midnight."
