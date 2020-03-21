Sponsored Content
Isolated Austria: 238 Border Closures Approved
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:34 ♦ (Vindobona)
Almost complete border closures to almost all neighbours, Germany (58), Italy (47), Switzerland (30), Liechtenstein (11), Slovenia (51) and Hungary (43), with the exception of Slovakia, have been approved by the main committee of the National Council and have already been implemented.
Border closures with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy and Germany approved and implemented. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / David Edgar / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
After the Main Committee of the National Council met last week to reach agreement on the closure of 47 border crossings with Italy in connection with the spread of the coronavirus, this happened again for other countries bordering Austria.
The border closures announced by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer now also affect crossings with neighbouring Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Hungary and Germany. …
