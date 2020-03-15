Sponsored Content
COVID-19: Closure of Border Crossing Points with Italy Formally Adopted
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 14:03 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austrian National Council approves closure of 47 border crossings with Italy.
National Council adopted the plan, to completely close 47 border crossings with Italy in order to ensure the maintenance of public safety in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org
Today, the main committee of the Austrian National Council adopted the plan of Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer to completely close 47 border crossings with Italy in order to ensure the maintenance of public safety in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday)
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Yesterday)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content