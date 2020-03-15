COVID-19: Closure of Border Crossing Points with Italy Formally Adopted

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 14:03 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian National Council approves closure of 47 border crossings with Italy.

National Council adopted the plan, to completely close 47 border crossings with Italy in order to ensure the maintenance of public safety in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

Today, the main committee of the Austrian National Council adopted the plan of Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer to completely close 47 border crossings with Italy in order to ensure the maintenance of public safety in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Province of Tyrol Orders Curfew (Today)
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday)
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Yesterday)
COVID-19: Carinthia Seals Itself Off from Italy (March 11)
Read More
Tyrol, Coronavirus, 2019-nCov, COVID-19, Austrian Parliament, Carinthia, Security, Italy
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter