Austrian Province of Tyrol Orders Curfew

The province of Tyrol, which is particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is imposing a curfew.

The Austrian province of Tyrol with 1.8 million inhabitants, in which - with a rising tendency - at least 300 people have been infected with the coronavirus so far, announced today via Governor Günther Platter a "movement restriction".

With few exceptions, people are no longer allowed to leave their houses and apartments.

However, people may continue to work, go to the doctor, use medical services and make purchases necessary for survival.

Tyrol is also the province, where on February 25, 2020 the first two cases of COVID-19 in Austria, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Lombardy, Italy, were confirmed and were treated at a hospital in Innsbruck. In the meantime, they have recovered.

