Ryanair Acquires 75 Percent of Laudamotion

Ryanair puts €100M on the table for 75% of Laudamotion / Picture: © Novomatic AG

Former world champion and airline founder Niki Lauda has taken off with his airline Laudamotion.

Only last week he commented on rumours that he might be cooperating with the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair: "I know of nothing." Today he announced that the Irish are taking over 75 percent of Laudamotion for almost 100 million euros.



Ryanair will initially take over 24.9 percent of Laudamotion and intends to increase it to 75 percent, subject to the approval of the EU competition authority.



At almost 50 million euros, the Irish are paying almost the same as Lauda bought the insolvent Air Berlin subsidiary Niki.



Ryanair also provides six aircraft. "This means that the Laudamotion fleet consists of 21 aircraft, as much as we have planned for the time being," says Lauda. The other aircraft will be retrieved by Lufthansa.



He announced the surprising news this morning on a press flight to Düsseldorf to emphasize, upon request, that he was not Ryanair's straw man.

Ryanair itself had expressed interest in the insolvent airline Niki, which ultimately went to Lauda. The airline founder will continue to be in charge at Laudamotion.



Lauda himself today justified the majority sale to Ryanair with the fierce competition from low-cost airlines.

He also had talks with his competitor Easyjet. He agreed with Michael O'Leary the quickest, Lauda said.