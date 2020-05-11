Coronavirus: Vienna Airport Offers Tests to Avoid 14-Day Quarantine in Austria

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: May 11, 2020; 12:16 ♦ (Vindobona)

Coronavirus PCR tests on site at Vienna Airport for € 190 (incl. VAT) - no quarantine necessary if results are negative.

Vienna Airport offers new service for maximum health protection and the best possible travel safety – a substantial improvement for repatriates and passengers. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

In cooperation with the laboratory Confidence DNA Analysen GmbH, VIA Vienna International Airport now offers passengers the possibility to undergo molecular-biological COVID-19 testing (PCR test) directly on site at the airport.

In accordance with current rules, …

