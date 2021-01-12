Mandatory Registration for Travel to Austria
Starting on Friday, January 15, 2021, travellers entering Austria will need to be registered in order to pass the border. The quarantine obligation after entry remains in effect. The required form is available on the page of the Foreign Ministry and needs to be presented in the event of an inspection.
With Friday, January 15, 2020, an entry regulation comes into force, according to which one must register online before traveling. This also applies to Austrians returning to their home country.
The quarantine obligation after entry remains in effect until further notice. Only after five days, a negative test result results in the end of the quarantine.
Commuters, people passing through, and people arriving for urgent family matters that cannot be postponed, such as a funeral, will not have to register nor undergo the ten-day quarantine.
People entering from a country currently little affected by Covid-19 will be exempt from quarantine, but not from registration.
The information that needs to be provided at the online registration includes:
- Last and given name;
- Date of birth;
- Email Address;
- Residential or residence address;
- Address of quarantine, if it distinguishes from the residence address;
- Date of entry and date of departure;
- Countries visited in the last 10 days.
If a PCR test was conducted abroad, which is a prerequisite for quarantine-free travel, travellers can upload it during registration.
As of January 15, travellers are obliged to present the confirmation of transmission electronically or in printed form in the event of an inspection.
The corresponding form (will be made available in time) and further information is available here.