Sponsored Content
Germany Extends Border Controls to Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Germany announced that it will extend the border controls on the German-Austrian border for another six months starting November 12 2020. These controls are in place since the end of 2015 and will not include any new or unexpected measures.
Border controls on the German-Austrian border are extended by the German government until May 2021. / Picture: © German and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
After careful consideration and in consultation with officials from Austria, the German Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer has decided to extend the border controls to Austria.
These border controls which are allowed on the basis of Articles 25 to 27 of the Schengen Border Code have been in place since 2015 and will be extended for a further six months with effect from 12 November 2020. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content