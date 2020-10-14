Sponsored Content
Border Controls with Slovenia and Hungary Will be Extended
Published: 7 minutes ago; 22:45
The border controls between the Slovenian-Austrian and Hungarian-Austrian border will be extended once again. Austria's Interior Minister Nehammer cited as reasons the "continuing migration pressure, maintenance of internal security and the tense situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic".
The border controls at the Hungarian-Austrian and Slovenian-Austrian border will be extended until May 2021. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer informed the European Commission and the Member States that the border controls with Slovenia and Hungary, which have been in place since September 2015, will be extended for another six months.
In a letter of notification, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer informed that Austria will carry out border controls at the Austrian borders with Slovenia and Hungary from November 12 2020 until May 11 2021.
The Minister of the Interior cited as reasons the "continuing migration pressure, the maintenance of internal security and the tense situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic" …
