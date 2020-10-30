Sponsored Content
Kurz: All of Europe in Middle of the Second Wave
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
At a video conference with all of the heads of state and government of the European Union, Chancellor Kurz and the other country heads discussed Covid-19 measures and a common approach of the EU. Since the second wave has already hit many of the member countries, better coordination than in the spring of this year is demanded by almost every country.
Chancellor Kurz met with the other heads of state and government of the European Union via video conference. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The heads of state and government of the European Union discussed via video conference how to proceed in the Covid-19 crisis.
The focus was on an exchange of experiences with national measures against the pandemic, such as test strategies or regulations on contact restrictions, as well as the possibilities for better cooperation at EU level. …
