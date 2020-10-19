Sponsored Content
EU Health Agency Classifies Austria as Red
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
After rising infection rates in Austria, the EU has issued the highest warning stage and switched the traffic light to red. Although there are no binding regulations or recommendations in connection with the traffic light, a decrease in travel is to be expected.
The newly issued Covid-19 map of EU's health agency ECDC shows a significant number of countries with the highest warning stage (red). Austria is also among them. / Picture: © European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) 2020
The EU-wide Covid-19 traffic light has switched to red for Austria.
The European Union health agency ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) has issued the highest warning stage for Austria.
In the first version of the map, on which regions are marked green, orange or red depending upon infection situation, Austria, like Germany, …
