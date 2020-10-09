Sponsored Content
Minister President of Bavaria Meets Kurz: "Borders Need To Stay Open"
Published: Yesterday; 21:05
Both, the Minister President of Bavaria Markus Söder as well as Austrian Chancellor Kurz, agreed on the fact that the borders between Germany and Austria need to stay open despite an increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in both countries.
Unlike at their meeting in February 2020 (this picture), Söder and Kurz have little to laugh about with regard to the Covid-19 crisis. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
German Minister President of Bavaria Markus Söder received Austrian Chancellor Kurz at the German customs office at the Walserberg freeway border crossing to discuss the Covid-19 crisis with regards to the Austrian-Bavarian border.
During the meeting on Friday, the two agreed to keep the borders open at least for economic purposes - even if the numbers were to rise.
According to Söder, border traffic should continue to be able in the future. In this regard, he said he was counting heavily on quick …
