Austria and Germany Agree to Open Borders on 15 June

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: May 13, 2020; 20:36 ♦ (Vindobona)

The gradual opening of the borders between Austria, Germany and Switzerland will begin as early as Friday. From May 15th onwards there will only be spot checks at the borders between Austria and Germany, both countries announced. From 15 June, the borders are to be opened completely. Opening to Italy is not an issue for the time being.

Germany will start relaxing border controls with Austria. Starting Saturday 16 May, all border crossings to Austria will be open again. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Mike Knell from Zürich, Switzerland / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

The prerequisite, however, is that the incidence of infection continues to decrease.

It is the "clear objective" of the German government that there will be free travel in Europe again as of mid-June, Seehofer told ARD television.

The German government also recommended that …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
German Embassy Vienna: Unusual Repatriation of 300 Germans from Tyrolean Ski Resorts (March 30)
Isolated Austria: 238 Border Closures Approved (March 21)
Again Border Controls between Germany and Austria (March 18)
COVID-19: Closure of Border Crossing Points with Italy Formally Adopted (March 15)
Read More
Italy, Switzerland, Germany, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Horst Seehofer, Sebastian Kurz, Bavaria, Foreign Trade, Tourism Industry, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, Upper Austria
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - May 14, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter