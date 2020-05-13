Sponsored Content
Austria and Germany Agree to Open Borders on 15 June
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: May 13, 2020; 20:36 ♦ (Vindobona)
The gradual opening of the borders between Austria, Germany and Switzerland will begin as early as Friday. From May 15th onwards there will only be spot checks at the borders between Austria and Germany, both countries announced. From 15 June, the borders are to be opened completely. Opening to Italy is not an issue for the time being.
Germany will start relaxing border controls with Austria. Starting Saturday 16 May, all border crossings to Austria will be open again. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Mike Knell from Zürich, Switzerland / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
The prerequisite, however, is that the incidence of infection continues to decrease.
It is the "clear objective" of the German government that there will be free travel in Europe again as of mid-June, Seehofer told ARD television.
The German government also recommended that …
