Sponsored Content
Schramböck: "Every New Infection Is a Potential Danger for the Business Location"
Lifestyle & Travel › Food & Drink ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Schramböck empasizes the importance of low infection rates for the business location. She demands more rigid measures for Vienna, which is currently the Covid-19 hotspot in Austria.
Federal Minister Schramböck demands more aggressive measures from Vienna to fight high infection rates. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,
In a press conference, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck announced the government's plan for the "tough fall".
Furthermore, Schramböck criticized the Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck on Monday criticized the approach to the Covid-19 pandemic in the federal capital Vienna.
According to her, testing and evaluation of the tests were …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Increase of Budget for Investment Subsidies to EUR 2 Billion (September 23)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content