EU Introduces Covid-19 Traffic Light System to Clarify Travel Situation

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

The EU member states have agreed on a common system to coordinate travel restrictions with regard to Covid-19. Similar to the current Austrian system, the colors of a traffic light will indicate the risk of the particular areas within the EU borders.

Travel across borders within the EU should become clearer and more predictable in the near future. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / David Edgar / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

For travel within the EU, the classification of Covid-19 risk areas as well as testing and quarantine regulations should become clearer and more predictable.

The EU member states have agreed on a corresponding recommendation by the European Commission to improve the coordination of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This includes a map of the entire EU with uniform color codes - green, …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Minister President of Bavaria Meets Kurz: "Borders Need To Stay Open" (October 9)
A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Possibly Available in January According to Anschober (September 1)
Austria Introduces Traffic Light System as Schools are Reopening (August 17)
Read More
Travel Warnings, Traffic Light System, Karoline Edtstadler, EU European Union, COVID-19, Border Control
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter