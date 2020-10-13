Sponsored Content
EU Introduces Covid-19 Traffic Light System to Clarify Travel Situation
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The EU member states have agreed on a common system to coordinate travel restrictions with regard to Covid-19. Similar to the current Austrian system, the colors of a traffic light will indicate the risk of the particular areas within the EU borders.
Travel across borders within the EU should become clearer and more predictable in the near future. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / David Edgar / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
For travel within the EU, the classification of Covid-19 risk areas as well as testing and quarantine regulations should become clearer and more predictable.
The EU member states have agreed on a corresponding recommendation by the European Commission to improve the coordination of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This includes a map of the entire EU with uniform color codes - green, …
