EU Council: Kurz Demands Better Coordination of Restrictions
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the EU Council of the heads of state and government, Chancellor Kurz demands better coordination of travel restrictions, quarantine periods and testing with regard to Covid-19. Other topics on the agenda were the Brexit negotiations, foreign relations, and climate protection.
Chancellor Kurz (right) talks with the Dutch Prime Minister Rutte (left) and the President of the European Council Michel (middle). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dario Pignatelli
On the occasion of the meeting of the EU heads of state and government in Brussels, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained Austria's ideas on joint decisions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic:
"The situation is the same in all countries in Europe. In fact, everywhere the numbers are rising massively. All countries are confronted with the fact that if growth continues, they will reach a problematic point, for …
