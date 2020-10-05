Sponsored Content
European Council Decides on Sanctions Against Belarus
People ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Council which was attended by the heads of the 27 member countries decided on sanctions against Belarus as well as a threat of sanctions against Turkey. Chancellor Kurz, Autria's representative at the Council, is satisfied with the two-day long discussions.
Chancellor Kurz at the European Summit in Brussels commenting on the sanctions against Belarus. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The 27 country heads of the European Union met at an extraordinary European Council summit in Brussels to discuss foreign policy issues.
Besides the relations with China and the strengthening of the European internal market during the Covid-19 crisis, the current situations in Belarus as well as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean due to Turkey's natural gas exploration were discussed.
The competitiveness of the EU, industrial policy and digital …
